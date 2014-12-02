Bronx teen charged with kicking mother holding 3-month-old child, stealing cellphone

An 18-year-old Bronx man was charged Tuesday with kicking a woman holding her 3-month-old son before stealing her cellphone in a brazen attack caught on video, police said.

Alonzo Brown allegedly approached the 24-year-old mom on the street Friday afternoon while her baby was strapped to her chest, police said. He is accused of kicking her, causing the mother to fall to the ground on top of her baby, according to the criminal complaint.

Brown was charged with several offenses, including second-degree robbery and endangering the welfare of a child, according to court records. Brown was held in lieu of $25,000 bail at his arraignment in Bronx Criminal Court on Tuesday evening.

His attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Brown, who lived around the corner, then grabbed the woman’s Samsung Galaxy cellphone off the sidewalk and fled, police said.

On the video, Brown appears to turn around after he sees the woman walking in the other direction, holding a large bag and speaking to someone on her phone. He then runs up from behind and jumps in the air before kicking her squarely in the back, causing her to fall violently forward.

The woman and child were taken to Jacobi Medical Center where they were treated and released.