Calling the plan to build one of Amazon’s new headquarters in Long Island City “a bad deal,” two Queens politicians will lead a rally Wednesday to protest the state’s agreement with the company.

“We are witness to a cynical game in which Amazon duped New York into offering unprecedented amounts of tax dollars to one of the wealthiest companies on Earth,” City Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer and State Sen. Mike Gianaris said in joint statement.

Amazon is expected to receive at least $2.8 billion in incentives from the state and city over 10 years. It has promised to create 25,000 new jobs at the Long Island City headquarters, but Van Bramer and Gianaris said that is “less than 3 percent of the jobs typically created in our city over a 10-year period.”

The plan, supported by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio, also includes a job training initiative.

Van Bramer and Gianaris, along with City Council Speaker Corey Johnson, also have criticized the way the deal was made, saying it lacked community input and did not involve City Council, which has authority on land use decisions.

Activist groups like Make The Road New York and New York Communities for Change will join Van Bramer and Gianaris at a rally at Gordon Triangle, at Vernon Boulevard and 44th Drive, in Long Island City at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.