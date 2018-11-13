After more than a year of vying for Amazon's second headquarters, New York City learned Tuesday that Amazon planned to split its widely sought HQ2 between Long Island City and a Washington, D.C., suburb.

Amazon announced it would collectively spend $5 billion on the hubs and employ more than 25,000 at each location. Hiring for the two headquarters will begin in 2019, according to Amazon.

“We are excited to build new headquarters in New York City and Northern Virginia,” Jeff Bezos, founder and CEO of Amazon, said in a statement. “These two locations will allow us to attract world-class talent that will help us to continue inventing for customers for years to come. The team did a great job selecting these sites, and we look forward to becoming an even bigger part of these communities.”

Citing Long Island City's transit access, industrial and tech scenes and diversity, Amazon said it was pleased to have plans to operate a 4-million square-foot, energy-efficient office space. The company said it had secured the option of expanding by 8 million square feet, which it believed could generate more than $10 billion in tax revenue over the next 20 years.

Mayor Bill de Blasio's administration submitted a proposal to Amazon last October, which included four potential locations for its campus. At the time, Amazon said it was planning to spend $5 billion on a second headquarters in North America, where it could base up to 50,000 employees earning an average annual salary of more than $100,000.

Per Amazon, that average salary will be even higher, at $150,000.

De Blasio, however, has said his administration would not offer any perks to Amazon beyond as-of-right benefits, financial incentives any qualified company is eligible to receive.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has not been shy about his openness to negotiate with Amazon on incentives, at one point offering to name the Newtown Creek after the e-retailer.

According to Amazon, the firm is slated to receive $1.525 billion in state tax benefits, and separately apply for financial incentives that are available to all qualified companies.

Amazon said a portion of its property tax payments will be funneled to funding community infrastructure improvements, with input from residents. The company also agreed to donate space on its campus for a tech startup incubator, artists and industrial businesses and provide space for a primary or intermediary public school.

Beyond questioning the efficacy of extending tax benefits to a successful company that already has a substantial presence in the city, some New Yorkers and elected leaders have raised concerns about HQ2 exacerbating limited park space, crowded schools and congested trains in Long Island City.

The city's tech industry, however, has praised the selection of Long Island City.

“We are thrilled to welcome Amazon to New York, and look forward to seeing it and its thousands of future employees prosper alongside our city,” Tech: NYC executive director Julie Samuels said in a statement Tuesday.