Amish girls Fannie Miller and Delila Miller are safe, Amber Alert canceled

The Amber Alert for two young Amish girls in upstate New York has been canceled.

The children were reported missing about 7:20 p.m. Wednesday night in the St. Lawrence County town of Oswegatchie along State Hwy. 812/Mount Alone Road, state police said.

The girls were identified as Fannie Miller, 12, and Delila Miller, 6. Both girls have brown hair and brown eyes and were wearing dark blue dresses with blue aprons and black bonnets.

Police say the two girls were waiting on a customer in a white, 4-door sedan before they were reported missing.

Authorities tell the New York Times that the girls were back home late Thursday after being dropped off at a home about 20 miles from their family’s farm. No arrests had been made and more details were not yet available.

“We have the safe return of the two girls, but at the same time we have a lot of work to do. There’s still been a crime committed here, these girls were still taken away from their homes,” St. Lawrence County sheriff Kevin Wells told WWNY TV.