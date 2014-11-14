amNewYork hawkers featured by Fox 5

Have you noticed amNewYork’s energetic street hawkers? So has Fox 5, which on Monday interviewed Michael Thorpe, one of the paper’s 142 street promoters.

Thorpe explained how he always has a smile during his 4-hour shift every weekday, which usually starts at around 5 a.m.

Rich Tomko, amNewYork’s publisher, spoke about the benefits of having a crisp read for the paper, and why it’s a necessary 20-minute read for New Yorkers.

Overall, amNewYork has 142 street hawkers in Manhattan, who hand out about 300,000 copies of the free daily.