Quantcast
FacebookTwitterEmail
News

amNewYork hawkers featured by Fox 5

AMNY.COM
November 14, 2014
1 min read

Have you noticed amNewYork’s energetic street hawkers?

Have you noticed amNewYork’s energetic street hawkers? So has Fox 5, which on Monday interviewed Michael Thorpe, one of the paper’s 142 street promoters. 

Thorpe explained how he always has a smile during his 4-hour shift every weekday, which usually starts at around 5 a.m. 

Rich Tomko, amNewYork’s publisher, spoke about the benefits of having a crisp read for the paper, and why it’s a necessary 20-minute read for New Yorkers.

Overall, amNewYork has 142 street hawkers in Manhattan, who hand out about 300,000 copies of the free daily.

AMNY.COM

View all posts

You may also like