Give yourself enough time for your holiday getaway, because Amtrak service is heavily delayed in and out of Penn Station.

According to an advisory Monday morning, Amtrak trains are severely delayed along the Northeast Corridor due to signal power issues impacting the tracks in and out of New York Penn Station (NYP) in Midtown.

“Customers should expect a significant delay in and out of New York (NYP) due to single tracking conditions potentially causing rail congestion along our network,” the advisory states.

The delays are a result of residual issues following downed power wires over the weekend.

All trains operating between Washington Union Station and Boston South Station may be impacted. Amtrak even canceled some services to help minimize delays.

“This is an ongoing situation,” the advisory wrote. “Crews are actively working on resolving this issue. Please note that plans are fluid and may change, and we will notify customers affected as soon as possible.”

Amtrak is not yet able to give an estimate for when trains will resume their normal schedule.

The train line, which is the national passenger railroad of the United States, encouraged riders to stay updated on alerts on its Northeast Corridor X page.