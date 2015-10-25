Amy Schumer teams up again with cousin Sen. Charles Schumer on gun reform at City Hall

Actress-comedian Amy Schumer stands alongside Sen. Chuck Schumer as they announce a new push aimed at bringing forth a vote on gun legislation at New York City Hall on Oct. 25, 2015. Photo Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara

Comedian, actress and writer Amy Schumer reunited Sunday with her cousin Sen. Charles Schumer at City Hall, adding some star power to new gun control legislation he hopes to introduce soon in Congress.

“The stories are gut-wrenching,” Amy Schumer said on the steps outside City Hall. “A little boy last week was killed by his baby brother while playing cops and robbers. An NYPD officer was shot with an illegal gun by a chronic criminal.”

The star is using her voice to back her cousin, who hopes to introduce a gun reform bill soon into the Senate that will close loopholes letting guns be sold online and at gun shows without any background checks.

There have been about 100 shootings nationally since the Schumers began speaking out together on gun violence over the summer.

A shooter opened fire in Lafayette, Louisiana, during a July movie theater showing of Amy Schumer’s film “Trainwreck.” The gunman killed two women and wounded nine.

“I don’t know why he picked my movie,” said Amy Schumer. “But we all know what happened that night and the pain it caused the amazing people of Lafayette. It is something I live with everyday.”

The bill would also block anyone convicted of domestic violence from buying guns. Currently, only those convicted of abuse who live with or are married to the victim are forbidden to buy guns. It would also make gun trafficking a federal crime, as well as buying a gun for someone who is not allowed to own one.

Eighty-five percent of guns used in crimes in New York City were purchased out of state, particularly in the South, where gun laws are looser.

“Amy wants to use her voice to create the missing piece of the puzzle,” said Sen. Schumer. “A public groundswell that helps finally, successfully pass legislation.”

Schumer hopes to bring the proposed bill to a floor vote by early 2016.

At City Hall, the Schumers spoke with mom Natasha Christopher, 42, and her son Christopher Underwood, 9. Amy held up a picture of Natasha’s late son Akeal, who was shot in the head in Bushwick following his first high school party at the age of 14 in 2012.

“Akeal was a 14-year-old full of life, enjoying high school, he wanted to be an engineer,” said Natasha Christopher. “I will never get to see my son graduate high school.”

The Queens mom was glad the Schumers were focusing on gun reform and saddened that NYPD Officer Randolph Holder was killed last week in Manhattan.

“My heart breaks for his family,” said Christopher. “No parent should ever have to bury a child. I want all of Congress to come together and do their job.”