Angelina Jolie open to entering politics

Could Angelina Jolie be heading to the White House? She admitted it is a long shot but didn’t rule it out during an interview on “Good Morning America” Wednesday.

George Stephanopoulos asked the “Maleficent” star if she reconsidered her remarks in 2005 where she said she wouldn’t enter politics, because she had “too many skeletons.” Jolie, 38, who has done a lot of humanitarian work over the last few years, said things have changed.

“You know, if I thought I’d be effective, I would. But I’m not sure if I would ever be taken seriously in that way, and be able to be effective,” she said.

Stephanopoulos asked for any updates about her long overdue wedding to Brad Pitt, but Jolie said nothing is set in stone.

“We don’t have a date, and we’re not hiding anything, but we really don’t know,” she said.