Corey Pohan accused of throwing punch in fight over dog; tries to escape police custody by climbing toll plaza roof

He is now charged with being a fugitive from justice and criminal trespass.

A 32-year-old man was taken into custody in New Jersey for allegedly punching someone on a midtown street, leaving him in critical condition, and trying to escape police, New Jersey State Police said Thursday.

NYPD Officers were taking Corey Pohan, from Bergenfield, N.J, to the Midtown North precinct when he allegedly got out of the car at the New Jersey Turnpike toll plaza near the Lincoln Tunnel, police said. Pohan then allegedly climbed onto the rooftop and hid there.

He was not under arrest at the time, police said.

Pohan, who posted dozens of surfing photos on his Facebook page, was later charged with criminal trespassing and being a fugitive from justice. He was released without bail pending extradition to New York, police said.

On Tuesday, Pohan allegedly attacked a man on 55th Street and Ninth Avenue at about 6:30 p.m. after an apparent argument over a dog, said a law enforcement official. Pohan allegedly stepped over the dog and a heated argument followed, the official said.

Pohan allegedly punched the man, who fell and hit his head, and then fled. The man was taken to Weill Cornell Medical Center, police said.

Pohan described himself as a “single male never married” with a “six pack sicker then its ever bin [sic],” on his Facebook profile in June. He said he lives in Manhattan during the summer and travels the world in the winter, according to his profile.

Pohan posted several photos of him surfing, kissing a girl and posing with a blue motorcycle.

A video of the incident allegedly shows Pohan holding a plastic bag and heatedly talking to the victim before throwing a punch and immediately running.

