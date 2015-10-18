Woman sexually assaulted by armed man who stole her purse in Bushwick, NYPD says

The suspect was armed with a kitchen knife, police say.

Police are looking for a suspect who stole a woman’s pocketbook and sexually assaulted her in her Bushwick apartment building.

The NYPD reported the bandit was armed with a kitchen knife when he approached the 22-year-old female victim as she entered her Evergreen Avenue building on Thursday just after midnight. The NYPD said he forced the woman to the fourth-floor landing of her apartment building, where he assaulted her and took the pocketbook.

The suspect fled the building, and the victim was treated at a hospital.

Police say the suspect is between 5-foot-11 and 6-foot-2 and weighs 180 to 190 pounds. He is believed to be in his mid- to late 20s.

Anyone with information is asked to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-8477.