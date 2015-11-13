Arnold Schwarzenegger blows up elephant tusk in a warning to ivory poachers

The actor is lending his substantial muscle to a campaign to combat ivory poaching.

Ivory poachers have a powerful new enemy who is not afraid to flex his muscles: Arnold Schwarzenegger, aka “The Terminator.”

In a video released in support of the 96 Elephants Campaign to stop ivory poaching, the actor blows up a large ivory tusk.

“Stop killing 96 elephants every day just because of this ivory,” the former governor of California and star of “The Terminator” franchise says in the video. “Let’s get rid of the demand once and for all.”

The clip, which appears to show the actor in front of a tank, then cuts to an image of the tusk apparently being blown up.

The Wildlife Conservation Society, which is leading the campaign to stop ivory poaching, says that a proposal in a House Appropriations Bill could upend efforts to curb the illegal trade of ivory in the U.S.

The campaign seeks to end the killing of elephants by ending demand.

