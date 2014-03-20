Arrest made in Bronx station slashing

A 50-year-old man was charged with assault Thursday for a Bronx subway station slashing, the NYPD said.

Lorenzo Lawson turned himself into the 47th precinct as police were searching for a male suspect who cut up the victim’s face with a yellow-handled box cutter and a razor at the East 180th Street and Morris Park subway station at 10 a.m. Monday. The 45-year-old victim received more than 100 stitches, according to an NYPD spokesman.

The victim named Lawson as the assailant and told police that Lawson was waiting for him atop of the staircase leading to the northbound platform, according to the NYPD. After the attack, Lawson, who lives on Crotona Avenue in Belmont, fled from the station on a northbound train. The two had been involved with the same woman, sparking the slashing, a police source said.

Lawson was charged with two counts of assault.