Arsonist on 1 train tossed burning liquid at passengers on Chelsea station platform: cops

The alleged arsonist who threw flammable liquid at passengers at a 1 train station on Feb. 6, 2024.

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The NYPD on Wednesday released images and video footage of an arsonist who threw flammable liquid at people at a Chelsea subway station platform last month.

Police said the firebug went on the attack at about 7:40 p.m. on Feb. 5, tossing the container of burning liquid at a group of people standing on the southbound 1 train platform at the 28th Street station. Law enforcement sources said the incident was unprovoked.

The suspect fled the scene on foot to an unknown location, authorities said.

Members of the 10th Precinct responded to the incident after receiving a tip. No injuries were reported.

Police describe the attacker as a male with a dark complexion and slender build, approximately 35 years old, standing about 6 feet tall and weighing about 156 pounds, with brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt underneath a black jacket, black pants and black sandals.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish speakers, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.