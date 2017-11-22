Here’s a Black Friday special that will love you back.

For one day, the ASPCA is waiving adoption fees for cats and kittens as part of its annual “Cat Friday” promotion. The fees are usually $125 for kittens and $75 for cats more than 1 year old.

“On Black Friday everyone is out to land a deal and the ASPCA believes that the best deal of all is the joy of a new pet,” said Gail Buchwald, senior vice president of the ASPCA Adoption Center. “The happiness that comes from giving a home to an animal is a gift that keeps on giving for years to come,” she said.

And there’s no doorbuster to worry about. The event starts at 11 a.m. at the nonprofit’s adoption center, located at 424 E. 92nd St. on the Upper East Side, and ends at 7 p.m.

All cats and kittens are spayed and neutered, have received their vaccinations and have been microchipped.

Potential adopters have to be at least 21 years old and have a government issued ID. Additional requirements and photos of adoptable cats are on the group’s website, aspca.org/adopt.

Best Friends Animal Society is also holding a special adoption promotion at its center at 307 W. Broadway in SoHo. Adoptions of dogs, cats and kittens are free from Friday through Monday. For more details, visit ny.bestfriends.org.