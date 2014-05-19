Authorities seize $11 million in heroin and other drugs

The drugs were being transported from the city for delivery in Connecticut.

Authorities in New York arrested two Bronx men allegedly transporting dozens of pounds of heroin and cocaine worth about $11 million this week.

The loot included about 53 pounds of heroin, 20 pounds of cocaine, three guns and $85,000 in cash, according to a statement released Monday from the Office of the Special Narcotics Prosecutor for the City of New York. The six-month investigation and bust was a combined effort between the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s New York Division (DEA), the NYPD and the New York State Police.

Authorities arrested Edualin Tapia and Guillermo Esteban Margarin after they observed the pair at about 1:45 p.m in Hartford, Conn., allegedly carrying a white box with brick shaped packages inside. They were allegedly transporting the drugs to Connecticut for distribution throughout and north of the state, according to a statement from the Special Narcotics Prosecutor. The drugs have a higher street value there, according to the statement.

When agents and officers entered the apartment, they saw Tapia and Margarin allegedly preparing to dump a white substance down the drain into a running sink. Authorities found more heroin in a closet inside, according to the Special Narcotics Prosecutor’s office.

“These arrests cut a pipeline moving huge amounts of heroin from New York City to the Northeast,” Special Narcotics Prosecutor Bridget G. Brennan said in a statement. “Through cases like this one, we strive to cut off the supply of heroin at its source. Suppressing the availability of heroin, which is destroying an increasing number of lives, is a top priority.”

On Saturday authorities seized more drugs, including about 200 pills of “Molly,” from two Bronx apartments and a storage container.

Tapia and Margarin were charged with one count each of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the first degree and conspiracy, according to the statement. They are in custody in Hartford pending extradition proceedings.