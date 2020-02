The reasons for the crash were not immediately clear.

A truck crashed into a Queens bagel store Wednesday morning, sending five people to the hospital, an FDNY spokeswoman said.

The truck slammed into the Bagels to Go store on Queens Boulevard just after 10 a.m. in Forest Hills, police said.

A total of six people were injured: five were hospitalized with serious, but non-life threatening injuries and one refused medical attention, the FDNY spokeswoman said.

The circumstances surrounding the crash were not immediately clear.