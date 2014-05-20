Bay Ridge man in custody in fatal stabbing of wife: Cops

Supporters of jailed Occupy Wall Street protester Cecily McMillan hold a rally on the steps of City Hall demanding that elected officials grant clemency following her guilty verdit on May 12, 2014. Photo Credit: Flickr/Juan Barahona

A 52-year-old man is in police custody after allegedly stabbing his wife to death and accidentally slashing his 14-year-old son in their Bay Ridge home early this morning, police said.

Hasan Rugova allegedly stabbed his wife, Gyltene Rugova, 46, in her neck and then stabbed himself in the stomach at about 2:20 a.m., police said.

His son, Abraham, allegedly tried to intervene and stop his father from stabbing himself, police said, but sustained a slash wound to his right forearm in the process.

The couple had three other children: a 19-year-old son, a 17-year-old daughter and an 11-year-old daughter. Police said the youngest was also at the Marine Avenue home at the time but didn’t sustain any injuries. Their identities were not released.

Police said both the man and his son were both taken to Lutheran Medical Center in stable condition. Hasan Rugova was charged with murder in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon, assault and endangering the welfare of a child, authorities said. Police said a 12-inch long kitchen knife was recovered at the scene and the circumstances surrounding the argument were not immediately clear.