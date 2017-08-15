Bed-Stuy gas station owner exchanges gunfire with robbers, cops say

The 70-year-old owner of a Bed-Stuy gas station was left critically injured after getting into a shootout with two men who tried to rob him Monday, the NYPD said.

Two men armed with handguns approached two male employees, aged 53 and 73, of a Sunoco gas station located at 584 Gates Ave. near 1:20 p.m. and demanded they enter the station’s service area, police said. Once inside, the suspects were met by the owner, a former NYC corrections officer identified by NBC New York as Hilary Farmer, who brandished his own handgun.

The suspects fired at the 70-year-old several times during an exchange of gunfire, police said. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to his left leg and was transported to Kings County Hospital Center in critical but stable condition, they added. No other injuries were reported.

Police are now searching for the two robbery suspects who were caught on surveillance footage fleeing the scene. The first suspect was last seen wearing a black ski mask, red shirt, blue jeans and white sneakers. The second, last seen wearing a white shirt and black jeans and sneakers, covered his face with a red bandanna.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-8477.