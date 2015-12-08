Bed-Stuy home to latest city historic district

Bedford-Stuyvesant became the latest neighborhood to have streets designated as a historic district.

Bedford-Stuyvesant became the latest neighborhood to have streets designated as a historic district Tuesday.

The City’s Landmarks Preservation Commission unanimously approved the measure for 824 buildings in the community. The houses and businesses are more than 100 years old and still retain their distinct turn-of-the-20th-century look.

“This Brooklyn district owes its remarkably intact buildings to the countless homeowners who have safeguarded Bedford’s architectural heritage for over a century,” LPC Chair Meenakshi Srinivasan said in a statement.

The properties would have to receive permission from the LPC if owners want to make any changes to exterior construction.

The Bedford-Stuyvesant historic district encompasses buildings that are bounded by Monroe Street to the north, Verona Place to the south, Tompkins Avenue to the east and Bedford Avenue to the west.