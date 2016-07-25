Bernie Sanders, in DNC speech, says Hillary Clinton must be next president

Sanders said the 2016 Democratic platform is the most progressive it has ever been.

Sen. Bernie Sanders declared in a Democratic National Convention speech on Monday that “Hillary Clinton must become the next president of the United States.”

The Vermont senator admitted that he and Clinton do not agree on all the issues, but he said the two opposing campaigns came together to write “the most progressive platform in the history of the Democratic Party,” which will be approved at the convention.

Sanders contrasted Clinton with Republican nominee Donald Trump. He said that Clinton, unlike Trump, understands the importance of raising the minimum wage, transforming the country’s energy system, ensuring universal health care, making higher education affordable and overturning the Citizens United decision.

The former presidential candidate said that “no one is more disappointed” than him about the results of the primary, but assured his supporters that the revolution continues.

“The struggle of the people to create a government that represents all of us and not just the one percent … that struggle continues,” he said.