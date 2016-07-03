Bicyclist killed in Williamsburg hit-and-run, NYPD says

A bicyclist is dead after being struck by a vehicle early Saturday morning.

A bicyclist is dead after being struck by a vehicle early Saturday morning in Williamsburg, the NYPD said.

Police said the victim, Matthew Von Ohlen, was traveling eastbound on Grand Street in the bike lane when he was struck by a black Chevy Camaro with tinted windows. The Camaro was last seen heading eastward on Grand Street, according to the NYPD.

Von Ohlen, a 35-year-old male who lived in Queens, was found in front of 690 Grand St. at 2:37 a.m., cops said, with severe trauma to his body.

EMS took Von Ohlen to Bellevue Hospital Center in Manhattan, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The NYPD has asked for assistance in finding the driver of the Camaro, possibly from 2014 or 2015 and with gold New York plates. The the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline is 800-577-TIPS.

Correction: An earlier version of this story stated that the victim was a Brooklyn resident. His last address was in Queens.