Biden compares LaGuardia to Third World country

For all the fliers who dread having to use LaGuardia Airport, the vice president feels your pain.

Joe Biden compared the Queens airport to a “Third World country” while speaking Thursday in Pennsylvania. Biden said if you took someone, blindfolded them and dropped them off at an airport in Hong Kong, they would think they are in an American airport.

But not at LaGuardia, the veep said.

“You must think, ‘I must be in some Third World country,'” he said with a serious look on his face. “No, I’m not joking.”