Bieber posts, deletes Kerr photo after flapr

Justin Bieber quickly removed an Instagram photo of Miranda Kerr captioned only with a crown emoji following a scuffle with Kerr’s ex, Orlando Bloom, in an Ibiza, Spain, club yesterday.

The Biebs allegedly made a comment about Kerr to the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star, initiating the fight. In a video obtained by TMZ.com, Bloom is seen swinging at the pop star in the Spanish club. The men’s respective entourages held the two back from each other, preventing any further brawling.

There has been a reported beef between Bloom and Bieber since the Victoria Secret’s Fashion Show in 2012, where Bieber was allegedly seen flirting with Kerr backstage. Kerr and Bloom split last October after three years of marriage. The couple has a 3-year-old son named Flynn.

Bieber continued to party at the club Ciprani for a couple hours before leaving. Lindsay Lohan, Paris Hilton and Diddy were reportedly also in attendance.