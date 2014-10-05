Bill de Blasio backs Schneiderman’s re-election bid

New York State Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman speaks in Melville on June 18, 2014. Photo Credit: Nina Ruggiero

Mayor Bill de Blasio threw his support behind state Attorney General Eric Schneiderman’s re-election campaign Sunday at a news conference in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

De Blasio touted the millions of dollars Schneiderman secured in settlements with big banks over their conduct during the mortgage crisis, as well as employers accused of wage theft.

“Eric believes that every individual deserves to be treated equally under the law, and that the law must apply equally to everyone,” the mayor said in a statement.

Schneiderman will face Republican John Cahill, a chief of staff to former Gov. George Pataki, in the Nov. 4 election.

“I’m proud of the work we have done together to protect New Yorkers, and I look forward to spending the next four years fighting to ensure there is one set of rules for everyone,” the attorney general said in a statement.