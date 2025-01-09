The ‘Piano Man’ and the Face: Billy Joel and Rod Stewart join forces for ‘One Night, One Stage’ at Yankee Stadium

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Billy Joel and Rod Stewart will share the stage for a one-night-only concert at Yankee Stadium this summer.

Music fans across the globe have the unique opportunity to witness the two legendary singers at the baseball mecca on July 18. The highly anticipated event, “One Night—One Stage,” promises an unforgettable evening filled with the greatest hits from both iconic musicians.

Joel, a native of the Bronx, has a deep-rooted history with the Yankees’ home field; he previously performed at the original stadium in 1990, particularly the unforgettable “Billy Joel Live from Yankee Stadium” concert series, cemented his status as a musical pioneer.

This upcoming performance will mark a new milestone, as Joel will become the first artist to headline a concert at both the original and the current Yankee Stadium. Joel also was the last performer to hold a concert at Shea Stadium, the Mets’ former home, and had a years-long residency at Madison Square Garden that wrapped up last summer.

Scott Krug, New York Yankees senior vice president and chief financial officer, expressed his excitement about the upcoming concert.

“We are thrilled to host Billy Joel and Rod Stewart this summer at Yankee Stadium. Their timeless catalogs and impact on the history of rock and roll music cannot be overstated, and we expect a magical evening with them in the Bronx.” Krug said. “It is also particularly fitting that Billy Joel, who was born in the Bronx and is so iconically identified with New York.”

The concert is sure to include a nostalgia-inducing setlist of Joel’s greatest hits, including “Piano Man,” “Uptown Girl,” “Just the Way You Are” and “We Didn’t Start the Fire.”

Stewart, equally iconic and revered, has had an impressive career that spans over five decades. With a distinctive raspy voice and a genre-spanning repertoire, Stewart has seen huge success with songs like “Maggie May,” “Do You Think I’m Sexy?” and “Tonight’s the Night.” His signature style and engaging performances have garnered him numerous accolades, including two inductions into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and multiple Grammy awards.

Fans eager to secure their seats for this historic event will be able to purchase tickets starting Friday, Jan. 17, at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available through multiple online platforms, including LiveNation, partners of the event, Ticketmaster and the Yankees website, yankees.com.

In a special offer, Citi cardmembers will have access to an exclusive pre-sale beginning Jan. 13, providing an early chance to grab coveted seats for the one-night-only concert.