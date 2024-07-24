Madison Square Garden debuts ‘Defining Moments’ exhibition amid Billy Joel’s final residency show

Billy Joel will play the last show of his MSG residency on July 25.

On Thursday, July 25, 2024, the piano man will hold its 150th lifetime show, almost 50 years after his first show at Madison Square Garden.

Upon Billy Joel’s final show, which concludes his 10-year-long residency at Madison Square Garden, the corporation has prepared a special celebratory exhibition. The exhibit, “Defining Moments,” features memorabilia and will honor the accomplishments and cement the legacy of the singer at The Garden.

Displayed on the sixth and eighth-floor concourses, beginning with the final show, the exhibition will showcase rare articles, photos and memorabilia highlighting the arena’s 140-year history.

Fans will be able to observe up close, Billy Joel’s distinctive items such as harmonicas, a pair of his signature Ray-Bans, setlists and photos from the most memorable residency shows, ticket stubs and a signed replica of one of Joel’s two performance-related banners currently hanging from The Garden’s rafters.

Memorabilia from iconic events such as “The Fight of the Century” between Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier, the New York Knicks’ first championship win and “12-12-12: The Concert for Sandy Relief” will also be on display.

Fans who wish to commemorate the occasion, even if they are unable to attend the final show, a special “Billy Joel 150” merch pop-up, located in Chase Square at Madison Square Garden will be available Thursday, July 25 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Items such as an embroidered varsity jacket, t-shirts, posters, screen prints, hats, tote bags and mugs will be available for purchase.

An era that started back in December 2013 and has featured surprise guests such as Bruce Springsteen, Sting, Tony Bennet, Paul Simon, Olivia Rodrigo, Bon Jovi and many more is coming to its end.

Beginning on July 25, all fans attending events at The Harden will be able to visit the exhibition.