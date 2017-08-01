Bodies of women pulled from NYC waters hours apart, NYPD says

One of the bodies was found floating in the creek between Manhattan and the Bronx, police said.

A woman’s body was found floating in the creek between Manhattan and the Bronx Monday afternoon, hours after another body was pulled from the Jamaica Bay, police said.

The unidentified woman was discovered at about 2:40 p.m. in the Spuyten Duyvil Creek near West 218th Street and Indian Road in Inwood. She was transported to the Colombia Boathouse and pronounced dead, police said.

The Port Authority took over the investigation into the woman’s death, police said Tuesday, but would not elaborate on why. The Port Authority didn’t immediately return a request for updates on the case.

Another woman’s body was spotted in Jamaica Bay near Beach 169th Street in Breezy Point at about 11:25 a.m., they said.

The woman, who is also unidentified, was pulled from the water by the U.S. Parks Police and pronounced dead at the scene.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death in both cases and both investigations are ongoing.