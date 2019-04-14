News Man's body found in Bronx River within New York Botanical Garden On Saturday afternoon, police responded to a 911 call about a body floating in the river, they said. A man's body was found in the Bronx River within the New York Botanical Garden on Saturday afternoon, police said. Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStock By Shaye Weaver shaye.weaver@amny.com April 14, 2019 11:14 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email A man's body was found in the Bronx River inside the New York Botanical Garden on Saturday, according to the NYPD. At about 3:30 p.m., police responded to a 911 call about a body floating in the river and when emergency service workers arrived, they removed the man from the water and pronounced him dead at the scene, police said. There were seemingly no signs of trauma and the medical examiner's office will determine the cause of death, police said. The investigation is ongoing. By Shaye Weaver shaye.weaver@amny.com Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.