LATEST PAPER
71° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
71° Good Afternoon
News

Man's body found in Bronx River within New York Botanical Garden

On Saturday afternoon, police responded to a 911 call about a body floating in the river, they said.

A man's body was found in the Bronx

A man's body was found in the Bronx River within the New York Botanical Garden on Saturday afternoon, police said. Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStock

By Shaye Weaver shaye.weaver@amny.com
Print

A man's body was found in the Bronx River inside the New York Botanical Garden on Saturday, according to the NYPD.

At about 3:30 p.m., police responded to a 911 call about a body floating in the river and when emergency service workers arrived, they removed the man from the water and pronounced him dead at the scene, police said.

There were seemingly no signs of trauma and the medical examiner's office will determine the cause of death, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

By Shaye Weaver shaye.weaver@amny.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News photos & videos

Former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke joined the growing A who's who of 2020 Democratic presidential contenders
Elizabeth Diller, the architect behind The Shed, a The design behind The Shed
The Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr., center, is Martin Luther King Jr.'s life, in photos
The Bay Ridge Model Railroad Club has been Railroad club faces relocation after 70 years
On Tuesday, Zachary Cohen, owner of The Junkluggers Owner: Junkluggers turn your clutter into donations
Actor Tracy Morgan unveiled a revamped community garden in Tracy Morgan wants to 'paint Brooklyn in gold'