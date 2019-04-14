A man's body was found in the Bronx River inside the New York Botanical Garden on Saturday, according to the NYPD.

At about 3:30 p.m., police responded to a 911 call about a body floating in the river and when emergency service workers arrived, they removed the man from the water and pronounced him dead at the scene, police said.

There were seemingly no signs of trauma and the medical examiner's office will determine the cause of death, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.