Police on Sunday were trying to identify a man found in the trunk of a burning car over the weekend just outside of Kennedy Airport.

The man was found at about 11:45 p.m. Saturday inside the flaming car, which was parked in the public parking lot of Idlewild Park near the corner of 224th Street and 149th Avenue, police said.

His body was discovered after firefighters finally extinguished the blazing 2010 Nissan Sentra.