The man was found near where Well House and West drives intersect, police said.

The body of a 19-year-old man was found floating in Prospect Park Lake on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The man, who police said was from Newark, New Jersey, was not immediately identified.

He was found fully clothed at 1:20 p.m. in water near where Well House and West drives intersect.

There were no obvious signs of trauma on his body, but the medical examiner will determine the exact cause of death, police said.