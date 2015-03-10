Borough Hall subway station shooting kills 29-year-old man

A 29-year-old man was shot to death on the platform of the Borough Hall subway station on Tuesday evening, police …

A 29-year-old man was shot to death on the platform of the Borough Hall subway station on Tuesday evening, police said.

The man, who was not immediately identified, was shot in the torso just before 6:40 p.m.

It was not immediately clear what precipitated the incident. The shooter, who was also not immediately identified, remained on the scene and with police.

Following the shooting, the platform of the Nos. 4/5 trains was closed off with tape blocking the entrances and connections with other lines in the station.

Dane Fleary, who works at the Equinox gym down the block from the station, said a couple of his clients were forced to cancel their appointments with him because of the incident.

“It is what it is,” he said. “It’s dangerous. It’s scary.”

A woman who worked at the Sephora across the street said she was on her break when a lot of people came streaming into the store. The woman, who declined to give her name, said she wasn’t surprised.

“Nothing surprises me in Brooklyn,” she said.