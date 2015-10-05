Second body found in Brooklyn explosion, FDNY says

A second body was recovered from the rubble of a Brooklyn gas explosion Monday afternoon.

A second body was recovered yesterday afternoon from the rubble of a Brooklyn gas explosion, an FDNY spokesman said.

A woman, who was not officially identified, was missing from a second floor apartment after the Saturday blast destroyed a Borough Park row building.

The other victim, 64-year-old Ligia Puello, was found dead in the stairwell after firefighters extinguished the flames.

The body that was found Monday had not yet been identified and it was not immediately clear where in the building the body was found.

About two dozen other people were injured in the blast, including a 34-year-old man with a fractured leg and ankle, a 9-year-old boy with a leg injury, and a 27-year-old man with minor injuries to his legs.

Officials started to tear down the 13th Avenue building late Sunday afternoon, creating a thundering noise as bricks fell to the ground.

Dozens from the mostly Orthodox Jewish neighborhood looked on, held back behind police barricades.

Several buildings nearby were evacuated, displacing nearly 50 people.

The cause of the explosion is currently under investigation.