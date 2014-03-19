Life in Borough Park is booming. Community leaders say the neighborhood is one of the fastest-growing in all of New …

Life in Borough Park is booming. Community leaders say the neighborhood is one of the fastest-growing in all of New York City.

Democratic City Councilman David Greenfield has served Borough Park for four years and said he has witnessed the neighborhood’s population – and building landscape – trending upwards.

“Borough Park is very safe and family friendly – but also very dense. People have been knocking down homes to build bigger ones,” he said. “There has been a lot of appeal lately. More and more people keep coming in.”

Census data and community board statistics showed the population in the western Brooklyn neighborhood shot up steadily over the past 20 years from roughly 160,000 residents living there in 1990 to more than 191,000 today.

Greenfield said Community Board 12 also recorded some of the highest growth in both resident participation and population over the past decade. A big part of the appeal, he said, rested in the community acting as the de facto capitol of Hasidic Judaism in the entire United States.

“The folks who are moving here are doing so because of the abundant access to various resources,” he said. “They come here and stay because it is close to all of the amenities they like.”