Boy, 4, dies after fall down elevator shaft in Brooklyn, NYPD says

The boy was taken to New York Methodist Hospital after plunging 30 feet, police said.

A 4-year-old boy has died after he plunged three stories down an elevator shaft in Brooklyn Wednesday night, the NYPD said on Thursday.

According to police, the boy was on the third floor of a building on Union Street around 8 p.m. when he stumbled backward and fell into a gap between the floor and the elevator.

The boy fell 30 feet to the basement, an NYPD spokesman said.

The boy’s parents were with him at the time, according to police.

The NYPD said no criminality is suspected in the case.