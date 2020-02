The boy was taken to Staten Island University Hospital in stable condition, police said.

A 6-year-old boy plummeted to the ground from a third-floor window of a home on Staten Island Wednesday afternoon, police said.

It’s unclear how the boy fell from the window on Stonegate Drive, near West Fingerboard Road, police said. It happened just before 5 p.m.

The boy was taken to Staten Island University Hospital in stable condition, according to police.

The investigation into what happened is ongoing, police said.