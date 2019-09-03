A 3-year-old boy was fatally struck by a motorist Monday morning after he ran into a street in Far Rockaway, police said.

The boy, identified as Mardichai Yovits, was running after his mother, who had crossed Virginia Street, near Caffrey Avenue, to say “hi” to a friend at about 11:30 a.m., an NYPD spokeswoman said. The woman thought someone else was watching the boy, the spokeswoman said.

The 73-year-old driver who hit the child stayed at the scene. There were no arrests, and the investigation was ongoing.

“Our hearts break for this little boy’s family. I can’t imagine their grief in this moment,” Mayor Bill de Blasio wrote on Twitter. “The NYPD is thoroughly investigating this tragedy. We’ll be increasing enforcement all through September to keep our young people safe as school begins.”

The state extended its school zone speed camera program earlier this year.