‘Mob Wives’ star Natalie Guercio’s boyfriend stabbed at Brooklyn club

The boyfriend of “Mob Wives” star Natalie Guercio was stabbed in a Brooklyn nightclub over the weekend, the reality TV star tweeted early Sunday.

Guercio’s boyfriend, London Rene, was apparently stabbed inside a Williamsburg club on Wythe Avenue, near North 12th Street, according to the star.

“London was just sliced in the face @ Club OUTPUT in Brooklyn,” Guercio wrote on Twitter just before 3:20 a.m. “In ER, Wood hull (sic) hospital getting over 250 in stitches.”

She later asked her followers to “please pray for him.”

“Thank you for ur prayers,” she added about an hour later, “we are heading to Hackensack medical center to have a plastic surgeon stitch him.”

Club Output is a venue for people “who value the communal experience of music over cameras and bottle service,” according to their website. The club encourages “respect,” “discretion,” and “dancing,” and discourages “egocentricity,” “excess” and “suits,” among other things.

The NYPD didn’t provide details on the incident. The club did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Guercio grew up in South Philadelphia where her mob-connected family owned a funeral home, known on the streets as the go-to for connected men and their families, according to her VH1 profile. Guercio, a single mom to a young son, took over the family business in 2011.