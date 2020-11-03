Bring a chair, just in case, for Queens vote | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

By Dean Moses

Just down the block, at Queen of Angel’s Parish Center in Sunnyside, the lines were a little longer.

Voters waited up to 40 minutes to cast their ballots, including Clara Demedinaceli, who brought a chair to the polling site.

“I did get the mail-in ballot, I didn’t send it in though,” Demedinaceli said. “I looked up my early polling site, but the lines were so long that couldn’t so I decided to come today and brought a chair. Just in case. The line wasn’t long because it moved fast.”

Ian Rees, a voter in Forest Hills, was in and out of his polling site at P.S. 196 in minutes.

“I left my apartment at 11:30 a.m. and was back home right around noon,” Rees said, adding that he was glad to both vote in what he feels is an important election and to have gotten a new sticker for his laptop.