Bring a chair, just in case, for Queens vote | amNewYork

Bring a chair, just in case, for Queens vote

Voters wait in line at Queen of Angels Parish Center in Sunnyside on Nov. 3, 2020.
Dean Moses

By Dean Moses

Just down the block, at Queen of Angel’s Parish Center in Sunnyside, the lines were a little longer.

Voters waited up to 40 minutes to cast their ballots, including Clara Demedinaceli, who brought a chair to the polling site.

“I did get the mail-in ballot, I didn’t send it in though,” Demedinaceli said. “I looked up my early polling site, but the lines were so long that couldn’t so I decided to come today and brought a chair. Just in case. The line wasn’t long because it moved fast.”

Ian Rees, a voter in Forest Hills, was in and out of his polling site at P.S. 196 in minutes.

“I left my apartment at 11:30 a.m. and was back home right around noon,” Rees said, adding that he was glad to both vote in what he feels is an important election and to have gotten a new sticker for his laptop.

