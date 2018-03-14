Man beaten, slashed in Bronx hookah bar after argument with men, NYPD says

Police are searching for three men who beat and slashed a man inside a Bronx hookah bar last week, according to investigators.

The suspects, two of whom are believed to be brothers, got into an argument with the 31-year-old victim inside the Vapor Lounge, located at 3758 East Tremont Ave., just before 2:30 a.m. last Wednesday, March 7, police said.

One of the suspects then punched the man in the face, causing him to lose consciousness, according to cops. When the victim fell to the floor, police said the two other suspects used sharp objects to slash him on his neck and back while he lay unconscious.

The man who threw the first, knockout punch then beat the victim with a chair before fleeing the scene, they said.

The victim was rushed to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi in critical but stable condition, according to police.