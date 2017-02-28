Bronx man dies after fall from building while running from police, NYPD says

A Bronx man fell five stories to his death while running from police on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, police said. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A man plunged to his death from the top of a five-story building while running from police in the Bronx Tuesday morning, the NYPD said.

Devon Wade, 28, of the Bronx, was inside an apartment on Morris Avenue, near East 181st Street, in Fordham Heights when members of the Manhattan North Warrant Squad came knocking around 6:30 a.m. in order to execute a warrant, police said.

But instead of surrendering, police said Wade climbed through a window and onto the fire escape. Police said he went up to the roof and was trying to gain access to the building next door when he fell to the ground.

Wade suffered severe trauma in the fall and was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

The NYPD’s Force Investigation Division is investigating the incident.