Quantcast
FacebookTwitterEmail
News

Bronx man escapes police custody in Tremont, NYPD says

Nicole Brown
October 26, 2016
1 min read

Narciso Rosario, 19, turned himself in at the 48th precinct on Tuesday, police said.

A Bronx man, who escaped police custody Monday night, was arrested Tuesday after he turned himself in.

Narciso Rosario, 19, was charged with escape, criminal possession of a controlled substance and petit larceny, police said.

Rosario had been taken into custody at East 178th Street and Hughes Avenue in Tremont around 9:30 p.m. Monday, police said. He was handcuffed, but he fled when officers were attempting to restrain a second male who was resisting arrest, they said.

He turned himself in at the 48th precinct on Tuesday.

Rosario was previously arrested in May for burglary, police said.

Nicole Brown

View all posts

You may also like