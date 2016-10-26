Bronx man escapes police custody in Tremont, NYPD says

Narciso Rosario, 19, turned himself in at the 48th precinct on Tuesday, police said.

A Bronx man, who escaped police custody Monday night, was arrested Tuesday after he turned himself in.

Narciso Rosario, 19, was charged with escape, criminal possession of a controlled substance and petit larceny, police said.

Rosario had been taken into custody at East 178th Street and Hughes Avenue in Tremont around 9:30 p.m. Monday, police said. He was handcuffed, but he fled when officers were attempting to restrain a second male who was resisting arrest, they said.

He turned himself in at the 48th precinct on Tuesday.

Rosario was previously arrested in May for burglary, police said.