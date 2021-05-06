Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Bronx

Bronx man found shot to death outside of neighborhood lounge: NYPD

Photo by Steve Sanchez

Cops are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in the Bronx on Wednesday night.

Authorities say that at 9:50 p.m. on May 5, the NYPD responded to a 911 call regarding a man shot in front of RMM Lounge, located at 658 Dawson Street. Upon their arrival, officers found 40-year-old Robert Smith, of East 226 Street, at the scene with gunshot wounds to his head and back.

The victim was rushed by EMS to NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln where he was subsequently pronounced dead. At this time, it is not clear what the motive behind the shooting was.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

