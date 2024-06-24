Bronx man nabbed out-of-state for fatal shooting of teen in 2023

An 18-year-old man was shot on Commonwealth Avenue in the Bronx on May 15, 2023.

Police said a 23-year-old Bronx man was arrested and charged in connection with a fatal shooting of a teen in the borough last year.

According to law enforcement sources, Jeremy Amadiz of East 172 Street was arrested on Friday, June 21, at 12:30 p.m., for shooting 18-year-old Jerome Burleigh, of Fteley Avenue in the Bronx, to death on May 15, 2023.

Police said Amadiz shot Burleigh in front of a private home at 1303 Commonwealth Ave. in Soundview. Officers from the 43rd Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the shooting, arrived on scene and found the young victim bloodied, unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot would to the torso.

EMS responded and rushed Burleigh to NYC Health and Hospitals/Jacobi, where he was pronounced dead.

Through their investigation which included information from an eyewitness who saw the perp fleeing the scene of the shooting last year, detectives were able to track down Amadiz out-of-state and link him to the crime.

As of now, police sources could not confirm which state Amadiz was in when he was arrested or a motive for the killing.

Amadiz faces second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter charges.