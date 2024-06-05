Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Police in the Bronx are investigating a deadly stabbing near an apartment building early on Wednesday morning.

Officers from the 43rd Precinct responded to a 911 call about a person stabbed at approximately 2:39 a.m. on June 5 in front of 945 Underhill Ave. in Soundview.

When officers arrived, they found a man, whose age is unknown at this time, bloodied and with a stab wound to the chest, law enforcement sources said.

EMS brought the victim to NYC Health and Hospitals/Jacobi where he was pronounced dead. Police are withholding the victim’s identity pending family notification.

Police do not yet have a motive for the stabbing or a description of the suspect(s) involved. No arrests have been made at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

The 43rd Precinct saw a nearly 67% drop in murders year-to-date from 2023. Overall crime is also down nearly 17% during the same period last year in the area, according to the latest crime statistics.