A Bronx mother was held without bail after being charged with killing her 5-month-old son by slamming his head against a wall, officials said on Wednesday.

The woman, 30-year-old Joann McLeod, was charged with second-degree murder and first- and second-degree manslaughter just over a week after her son, Raymond Porfil, was found dead in his crib inside their Bronx River Houses apartment on June 4.

McLeod allegedly told an Administration for Children’s Services worker that she picked Raymond up, shook him, and then slammed his head against a wall, according to a criminal complaint.

She then waited an hour and left the apartment before trying to seek medical attention for him because she was afraid of going to jail, according to court records.

Raymond was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

He suffered several skull fractures, hemorrhaging and swelling of his brain, according to court records.

A spokeswoman for the NYC Administration for Children’s Services said the case is being investigated.

“Our top priority is protecting the safety and wellbeing of all children in New York City. We are investigating this case along with the NYPD and have taken action to secure the safety of the other child in this home,” said ACS spokeswoman Marisa Kaufman.