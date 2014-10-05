Fight outside Bronx nightclub turns deadly

Buildings along the north side of W 19th St. on Feb. 24, 2014. Photo Credit: Nina Ruggiero

A standoff outside a Bronx nightclub turned into a bloody attack that left one man dead from gunfire early Sunday morning, police said.

The violent fight started as an argument outside Xtreme Lounge on Valentine Avenue in the Fordham area of the Bronx, a law enforcement official said.

Several people stood outside at the ready, waiting for people to leave as the club closed just before 4 a.m., the official said.

The attackers then shot three men, slashed two and beat a sixth man with a baseball bat, police said.

Dennis Rodriguez, 24, was fatally shot in the torso, while a 21-year-old critically wounded man was shot in the head, police said.

A third man was shot in the leg.

A 22-year-old man was slashed in the face and a 23-year-old man was slashed in the torso, police said. Meanwhile, a 26-year-old man was beaten over the head and body with a baseball bat.

All six of the victims were taken to Saint Barnabas Hospital.

There have been no arrests yet, police said.

The club bills itself on its website as the “Upper Bronx’s best-kept secret,” complete with VIP rooms and “stellar cocktail concoctions.”