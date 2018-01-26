Quantcast
Robbers fake delivery, zip-tie 8 people in Bronx home invasion, NYPD says

Nicole Brown
January 26, 2018
The suspects took $5,500 from the apartment, according to cops.

A fake delivery turned violent when two armed men barged into a Bronx apartment, tied up eight people and took $5,500, police said.  

Video of the Dec. 31, 2017, robbery, released by the NYPD on Friday, shows a woman holding a package outside the apartment near Southern Boulevard and Leggett Avenue in Woodstock at about noon.

When a 62-year-old man opens the door, two men rush in, as the woman flees.

The men, holding guns and wearing masks, zip-tied a total of eight people inside the apartment, police said. They also pistol-whipped one of the victims, a 60-year-old man, in the face. Police did not have the ages of the other victims.

The suspects took $5,500 from the apartment, according to police. They then fled the building and got into a black BMW sedan. 

The 60-year-old man was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals / Metropolitan and treated for his injury. There were no other injuries to the victims, cops said. 

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

