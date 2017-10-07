Police are on the hunt for the driver who hit and killed an 82-year-old woman as she crossed the street in the Bronx late Friday night.

Hilda Arocho, of the Bronx, was trying to cross Pitman Avenue, near Gunther Avenue in Wakefield, just after 11 p.m. when she was struck by a white Dodge cargo van heading west, police said.

Arocho was a short walk from her home when she was hit. She suffered trauma to her torso and was pronounced dead at Jacobi Medical Center, according to cops.

The driver of the van got out after the crash and fled on foot, police said.