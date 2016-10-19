Brooklyn Bridge Park construction underway at Pier 3

Construction on the final section of Brooklyn Bridge Park has begun.

Mayor Bill de Blasio and other officials broke ground Wednesday at Pier 3, which will include a central lawn, a concrete area that can be used for various purposes and a play area. The five-acre section will be open in 2018 and culminate the nearly decade-long transformation of the former industrial site.

“A decade ago, our 85 acres were still a barren stretch of industrial wasteland. Today, 330,000 visitors enjoy our waterfront every week and now they’ll have Pier 3,” Brooklyn Bridge Park president Regina Myer said in a statement.

The first sections of the park opened in 2010 and other areas have popped up since then. The park includes a small beach area, a carousel, basketball courts and stunning views of the downtown Manhattan skyline.