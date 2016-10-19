Quantcast
Brooklyn Bridge Park construction underway at Pier 3

Ivan Pereira
October 19, 2016
Mayor Bill de Blasio and other officials broke ground Wednesday at Pier 3.

Construction on the final section of Brooklyn Bridge Park has begun.

Mayor Bill de Blasio and other officials broke ground Wednesday at Pier 3, which will include a central lawn, a concrete area that can be used for various purposes and a play area. The five-acre section will be open in 2018 and culminate the nearly decade-long transformation of the former industrial site.

“A decade ago, our 85 acres were still a barren stretch of industrial wasteland. Today, 330,000 visitors enjoy our waterfront every week and now they’ll have Pier 3,” Brooklyn Bridge Park president Regina Myer said in a statement.

The first sections of the park opened in 2010 and other areas have popped up since then. The park includes a small beach area, a carousel, basketball courts and stunning views of the downtown Manhattan skyline.

