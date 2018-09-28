Brooklyn building should be renamed for Ruth Bader Ginsburg, BP Adams says

Adams described Ginsburg’s life as the “quintessential New York story.”

The Brooklyn Municipal Building could become the Notorious RBG Building — well, sort of.

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams has launched a petition urging Mayor Bill de Blasio to take executive action and rename the municipal building, located at 210 Joralemon St., after Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The campaign comes about a month after the 25th anniversary of Ginsburg being elevated to the nation’s highest court.

“At the time, she was only the second woman to sit on the court and she has been a trailblazer and hero to many ever since,” Adams wrote in the Change.org petition.

Ginsburg was born and raised in Brooklyn. She attended public school in Flatbush and graduated from James Madison High School before going on to receive a bachelor’s degree from Cornell University and law degree from Columbia Law School.

Adams described Ginsburg’s life as the “quintessential New York story” and called on de Blasio to bestow the honor as the mayor had done when renaming the Manhattan Municipal Building after former Mayor David Dinkins.

“Society often waits to recognize a lifetime of accomplishment until after that lifetime ends,” Adams wrote. “In this case, we can honor the life and service of Ruth Bader Ginsburg during what we hope will be a long and active remaining life.”